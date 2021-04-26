Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $191,590.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

