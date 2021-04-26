Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

