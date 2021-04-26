Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

