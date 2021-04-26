Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $82.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.02 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

