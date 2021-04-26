APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BOKF NA grew its position in APA by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in APA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $18.76. 281,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,538. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

