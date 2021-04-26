AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $254.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON opened at $230.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

