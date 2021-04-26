Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,585. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

