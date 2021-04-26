Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Sells £194,400 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £194,400 ($253,984.84).

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.49 million and a PE ratio of 31.36. Anpario plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 660 ($8.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

