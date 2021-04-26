Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 820 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

