Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.