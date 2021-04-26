Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $342.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $352.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

