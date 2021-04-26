Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,216,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 202,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

