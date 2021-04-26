Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.