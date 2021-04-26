Anglo American plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

