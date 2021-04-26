Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,557.69 ($33.42).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,957.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,521.44. The company has a market cap of £42.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). In the last three months, insiders bought 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,903.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

