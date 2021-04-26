Analyzing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 4 11 0 2.73 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $57.73, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 22.34 $86.14 million $0.56 76.38 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

