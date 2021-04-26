Analyzing Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sun Communities and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 6 0 2.75 Service Properties Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $156.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Sun Communities pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Service Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 13.72 $177.38 million $4.92 32.75 Service Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.86 $259.75 million $3.78 3.18

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Communities. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16% Service Properties Trust -11.96% -7.96% -2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Service Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

