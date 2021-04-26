Analysts Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price at $64.75

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCNNF. Cowen began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.12. 348,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

