Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Target Price at $16.60

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,488. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

