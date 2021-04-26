Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) PT at $78.38

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.
Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
