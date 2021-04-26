Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

