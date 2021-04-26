Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $40.18

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 198,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,030. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

