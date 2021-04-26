Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $152.90

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.30.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,612. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.