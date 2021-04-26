Analysts Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) PT at C$12.25

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.40 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.