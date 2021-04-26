Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $19.21

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRLBF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 459,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

