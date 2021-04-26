Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target at $324.67

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

COUP traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.07. 7,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,606. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $994,357.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,585.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,661 shares of company stock worth $50,134,878. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

