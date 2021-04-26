Analysts Offer Predictions for Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CNFR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

