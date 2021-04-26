Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Zscaler also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $190.26 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $64.90 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.86.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

