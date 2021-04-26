Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.