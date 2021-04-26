Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of USWS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,944. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

