Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

PFPT traded up $40.91 on Monday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 868,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.