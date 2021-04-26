Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $23.50 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

