Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock worth $2,840,465.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 50,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,262. American Well has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

