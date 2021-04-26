Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

