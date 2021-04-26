Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $172.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $132.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $747.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $735.84 million, with estimates ranging from $713.75 million to $753.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock worth $853,816. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.87. The company had a trading volume of 180,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,088. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.