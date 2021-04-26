Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $35.95 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $135.30 million and $65.23 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $35.95 or 0.00067026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,208 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

