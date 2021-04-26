Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.80 on Monday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

