Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ames National worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

