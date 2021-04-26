Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.90

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.90 and last traded at $250.81, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.