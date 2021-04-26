American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Trading Down 2.5%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.29 and last traded at $80.29. Approximately 1,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 185,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get American States Water alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 14,757.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.