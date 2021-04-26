American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

