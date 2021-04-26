American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.