American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $447,012.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

