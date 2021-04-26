Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

