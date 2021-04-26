Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Lifted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 621.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,027 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,517. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

