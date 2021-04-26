Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $104.21 Average PT from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. 4,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

