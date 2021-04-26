Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.