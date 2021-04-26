Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,194.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

