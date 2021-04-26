Amarillo National Bank Sells 2,742 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $170.53. 5,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,497. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.88. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

