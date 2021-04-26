Amarillo National Bank Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 311.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. 12,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,199. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

